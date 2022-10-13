GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
GATE 2023 Application: Candidates can register for GATE 2023 and can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in with the payment of a late fee.
The last day to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) with the payment of a late fee is tomorrow, October 13. Candidates yet to register for GATE 2023 can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants shortlisted in GATE 2023 can apply for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.
GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. However, a candidate is only allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined two paper combination list. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).
GATE 2023: Type Of Questions
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or
Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions
GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps
- Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process
- Fill GATE 2023 application form
- Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
- Pay GATE 2023 registration late fee
- Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
- Submit the GATE 2022 application form