GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details

GATE 2023 application form last date tomorrow

The last day to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) with the payment of a late fee is tomorrow, October 13. Candidates yet to register for GATE 2023 can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants shortlisted in GATE 2023 can apply for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. However, a candidate is only allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined two paper combination list. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023: Type Of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps