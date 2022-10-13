  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details

GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details

GATE 2023 Application: Candidates can register for GATE 2023 and can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in with the payment of a late fee.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 2:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Begins, Steps To Apply
GATE 2023 Registration Last Date Today Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 Registration Link Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Subjects, Paper Combinations
GATE 2023 Registration: What If 'Application Under Process'; Know What IIT Kanpur Says
GATE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again; Apply By October 7 Without Late Fee
GATE 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023 Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Papers, Syllabus, Other Details
GATE 2023 application form last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The last day to register for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) with the payment of a late fee is tomorrow, October 13. Candidates yet to register for GATE 2023 can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants shortlisted in GATE 2023 can apply for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. However, a candidate is only allowed to select the second paper from the pre-defined two paper combination list. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023: Type Of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

GATE 2023 Registration Form Steps

  1. Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in
  2. Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process
  3. Fill GATE 2023 application form
  4. Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature
  5. Pay GATE 2023 registration late fee
  6. Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
  7. Submit the GATE 2022 application form
Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Kozhikode Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Internship Placements For Batch 2024
IIM Kozhikode Achieves 100 Per Cent Summer Internship Placements For Batch 2024
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Programmes Today
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For MBBS, BDS Programmes Today
KCET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
KCET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14
JEECUP Counseling 2022: Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Document Verification From October 14
Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................