GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Reminder Notice On Application Deadline, Important Instructions For Candidates

GATE 2023 application process ends on October 3

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window tomorrow, October 4. Aspiring candidates can register for GATE 2023 examination online through the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The IIT Kanpur has also tweeted a reminder notice in this regard. "Reminder: Extended deadline for regular registration (without late fees): October 4, 2022," the tweet reads.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

Earlier the last date to register for GATE examination was September 30. The candidates who have qualified the undergraduate degree programme in any of the streams are eligible to apply for the GATE examination. The applicants can choose upto three exam cities from the list of exam city centres.

Also Read|| IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations

GATE 2023 Registration: Important Instructions

The GATE 2023 application form is available online on the website. Applications received through any other mode will not be entertained.

Candidates must enter all the correct details in the specified fields and pay the registration fee.

Candidates must upload necessary documents which include photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

The candidates who wish to appear in two papers have to pay the examination fee for two papers.

The name of the candidate in the GATE 2023 application form must be the same as that in the valid photo ID, which the candidate should have to produce in original at the examination centre.

The IIT Kanpur has scheduled to conduct the GATE 2023 examination on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The entrance exam will be conducted for 29 papers. Aspirants can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers. The GATE examination is held for candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programmes from IITs and IISc Bangalore.