GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Releases Guidelines For PwD Candidates

IIT Kanpur has issued guidelines for PwD candidates registered in GATE 2023

GATE 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has issued guidelines for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwD) candidates registered for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023. The PwD candidates can check the instructions available on the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The IIT Kanpur has stated in the guidelines that the facility of scribe/reader/lab assistant will be provided to candidates who have benchmark disability of not less than 40 per cent impairment irrespective of the type of disability.

As per the official statement, in case of persons with benchmark disabilities in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected) and cerebral palsy will be eligible for the facility of scribe/reader/lab assistant. The examination authorities have further stated that if other candidates under the category wish to avail this facility they must submit a certificate in accordance with the Appendix-A in the GATE 2023 information brochure.

The authorities has rename the word "extra time or additional time" as "compensatory time" and the same would not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination for persons who are allowed use of scribe. Moreover, the candidates with dyslexia will also be provided with a scribe after submitting a copy of the certificate of Dyslexic condition.

The candidates who are visually challenged will be able to contact the GATE institute representative for a 'magnified question paper' while appearing for the GATE 2023 examination. The authorities have also reminded candidates that the request of a scribe on the day of the examination will not be entertained.