GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities

IIT Kanpur withdrawn some International test centres from the GATE 2023 exam centre list

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released important updates on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) International exam centres. As per the official statement, the GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted on centres including Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan). The Institute has stated 'operational issues' as the reason behind withdrawing these cities from the exam centre list.

Earlier on November 28, IIT Kanpur released the subject-wise GATE 2023 exam dates. The Institute will conduct the GATE 2023 exam in online computer based test (CBT) mode on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts on each day. The first shift will be held in the morning session, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

"Centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. The GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted," reads the official statement.

Prior to this, the four new cities in Telangana were added to the GATE 2023 exam centres list. The newly added cities name is Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. The GATE exam cities in Telangana have been increased to 11 from the existing seven towns.