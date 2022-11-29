  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will not conduct the GATE 2023 exam in some International test centres.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 9:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023: Telangana Gets Four New Exam Cities
GATE 2023: Live Monitoring Session Begins, Details Here
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities
IIT Kanpur withdrawn some International test centres from the GATE 2023 exam centre list
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released important updates on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) International exam centres. As per the official statement, the GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted on centres including Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan). The Institute has stated 'operational issues' as the reason behind withdrawing these cities from the exam centre list.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss:  FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

Earlier on November 28, IIT Kanpur released the subject-wise GATE 2023 exam dates. The Institute will conduct the GATE 2023 exam in online computer based test (CBT) mode on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts on each day. The first shift will be held in the morning session, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be held in the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

"Centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. The GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted," reads the official statement.

Prior to this, the four new cities in Telangana were added to the GATE 2023 exam centres list. The newly added cities name is Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. The GATE exam cities in Telangana have been increased to 11 from the existing seven towns.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA JEE Dates Likely This Week; Key Points On BTech Entrance Test
CAT 2022 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Appear For These MBA Entrance Exams
CAT 2022 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Appear For These MBA Entrance Exams
Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th Semester Result 2022 Out; Steps To Check
Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th Semester Result 2022 Out; Steps To Check
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow
Rajasthan Government Working With Commitment To Provide Quality Education, Says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Government Working With Commitment To Provide Quality Education, Says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
.......................... Advertisement ..........................