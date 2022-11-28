GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. Check exam schedule

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 10:21 am IST

Image credit: Representational/ Careers360

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. GATE 2023 will be held in two shifts; morning from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

On day one of GATE 2023 on February 4, candidates will appear on CS, AR, ME papers. The GATE exam will conclude on February 12 with CE1, ST, CE2, MN papers. ALSO READ | GATE 2023: Telangana Gets Four New Exam Cities

GATE 2023: Exam Schedule

  • February 4- CS (9:30 am to 12:30 pm), AR, ME (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
  • February 5- EE, ES, XH (9:30 am to 12:30 pm), BM, CY, EC (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)
  • February 11- GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL (9:30 am to 12:30 pm), AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF (2:30 pm- 5:30 pm)
  • February 12- CE1, ST (9:30 am to 12:30 pm), CE2, MN (2:30 pm- 5:30 pm).

GATE 2023 will be held on 29 papers and for a total of 100 marks. The paper will comprise of questions- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

GATE 2023 admit card will be available on January 3, candidates can download hall ticket on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE result will be announced on March 16.

