GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023 exam dates have been announced, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The application process will be opened in the first week of September 2022. As per the release, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is the organising body of the GATE 2023 this year. ALSO READ | What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. "The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. The candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible," the notification mentioned.

The candidates who will qualify GATE can seek admission and financial assistance to- Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering / Technology / Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies. The Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will also consider the GATE 2022 score for their recruitment process.

