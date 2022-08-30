GATE 2023 Application To Start Today; Details Here

GATE 2023 application form today

The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will start today, August 30. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is organising GATE 2023. The last date to submit the online GATE 2023 registration form is September 30. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering or science will be able to apply for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.

Students can also choose the two paper combinations from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates. Each GATE 2023 paper is for total 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Steps