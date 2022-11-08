GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, 12

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) will activate the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) application modification window today, November 8. The candidates who have registered for GATE 2023 can make changes in their application through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 application form correction window will be closed on November 14.

The candidates can correct/ edit these field in the application form- name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city.

GATE 2023: How To Make Changes In Application Form

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window Enter enrollment ID/ password to log in Make necessary changes in application form Pay the application fee, click on submit Download application form, and take a print out for further reference.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, 12. The paper will be of 100 marks and contain three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2023 admit card will be released on January 3 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 16.