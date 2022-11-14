  • Home
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The candidates who wish to make changes in the GATE 2023 application form can do so on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in

Education | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 10:40 am IST



GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) application modification window today, November 14. The candidates who wish to make changes in the GATE 2023 application form can do so on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 application form correction window was earlier opened on November 8.

In the GATE 2023 application form, candidates can correct their date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city.

GATE 2023: How To Edit Application Form At Gate.iitk.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window
  • Enter log-in credentials- user id and password
  • Make changes in GATE 2023 application form and modify
  • Submit the GATE 2023 application form
  • Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. GATE will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and on 29 papers. The admit card for GATE 2023 will be available on January 3, candidates can download it on the website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16.

