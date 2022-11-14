GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Close Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) application modification window today, November 14. The candidates who wish to make changes in the GATE 2023 application form can do so on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. GATE 2023 application form correction window was earlier opened on November 8.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

In the GATE 2023 application form, candidates can correct their date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city.

GATE 2023: How To Edit Application Form At Gate.iitk.ac.in

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window

Enter log-in credentials- user id and password

Make changes in GATE 2023 application form and modify

Submit the GATE 2023 application form

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. GATE will be conducted for a total of 100 marks and on 29 papers. The admit card for GATE 2023 will be available on January 3, candidates can download it on the website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16.