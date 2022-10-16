GATE 2023 Application Form Last Date With Late Fee Today

GATE 2023 application last date today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the window for registering online for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, October 16. The official website to register for GATE 2023 is gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants yet to get themselves registered for GATE 2023 can apply by paying an additional late registration fee by today. GATE 2023 shortlisted candidates can apply for admission to postgraduate programmes in engineering and science with scholarships and assistantships from the government.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

GATE 2023 scheduled to be conducted on February 13 will be held for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. GATE 2023 paper will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. While General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Application Form Steps

Visit gate.iitk.ac.in Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2023 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2023 registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2023 Submit the GATE 2022 application form

GATE 2023 Registration Fee