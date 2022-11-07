  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit

GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit

The GATE 2023 application form correction process will begin tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can make changes in the form till November 14, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 2:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2023 Application Form Correction Dates Revised, To Open From November 8
GATE Exam 2023: Application Form Correction Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
GATE 2023 Application Form Last Date With Late Fee Today
IIT Kanpur To Close GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow
GATE 2023: Registrations With Late Fee Extended Till October 16
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit
GATE 2023 application correction will begin tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 application form correction window from tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can correct their name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city mentioned in the form.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!
Don't Miss: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 
Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

The last date to make changes to the GATE 2023 application form is November 14, 2022. Candidates can modify the GATE 2023 application form through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Also Read || IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations

To make corrections to the GATE 2023 application form candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the GATE 2023 application form correction link. After that candidates need to enter the enrollment ID or email address, and password to log in and make the necessary changes. Applicants need to pay a fee per change made to the application form.

Earlier, the GATE 2023 application form correction process was scheduled to begin on November 4. However, IIT Kanpur extended the application correction date to November 8, 2022.

The admit card will be available for the exam on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. And the GATE result will be announced on March 16, 2023.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9
IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations Underway; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria
IIFT MBA 2023 Registrations Underway; Details On Application Process, Eligibility Criteria
India Apprises China Of New Norms For Indian Medical Students To Qualify For FMGE
India Apprises China Of New Norms For Indian Medical Students To Qualify For FMGE
Indian Medical Students In China Who Fail To Get Practising License Could Not Appear For FMGE
Indian Medical Students In China Who Fail To Get Practising License Could Not Appear For FMGE
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out Today At Samsodisha.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................