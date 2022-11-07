GATE 2023: Application Form Correction From November 8; Check Steps To Edit

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2023 application correction will begin tomorrow.

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 application form correction window from tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can correct their name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city mentioned in the form.

The last date to make changes to the GATE 2023 application form is November 14, 2022. Candidates can modify the GATE 2023 application form through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Also Read || IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations

To make corrections to the GATE 2023 application form candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the GATE 2023 application form correction link. After that candidates need to enter the enrollment ID or email address, and password to log in and make the necessary changes. Applicants need to pay a fee per change made to the application form.

Earlier, the GATE 2023 application form correction process was scheduled to begin on November 4. However, IIT Kanpur extended the application correction date to November 8, 2022.

The admit card will be available for the exam on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. And the GATE result will be announced on March 16, 2023.