GATE 2023 Application Form Correction Dates Revised, To Open From November 8

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the GATE 2022 application modification window from November 8, which was scheduled to open today, November 4. GATE 2023 application correction will be held from November 8 to 14, 2022. The candidates who wish to make necessary changes in the application process can do so on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Through the GATE 2023 application correction process, candidates can make changes in name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city. The candidates need to pay a fee for making changes in the application.

GATE 2023: How To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in Click on GATE 2023 application correction window link Enter log-in id- email, password Make changes in GATE 2023 application form Pay application fee and click on submit Download, and take a print out for further references.

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers. The paper consists of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).