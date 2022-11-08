GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit

GATE 2023 application correction window active at gate.iitk.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has opened the window for correcting details online on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, November 8. The official website to make the corrections on GATE 2023 application form is gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants registered for GATE 2023 can now edit and modify the details on the GATE 2023 application form by November 14. Although the direct link to make modifications in the GATE 2023 application form is not available on the gate.iitk.ac.in website, however, candidates are able to update details through the login tab.

GATE 2023 scheduled to be conducted on February 13 will be held for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. GATE 2023 paper will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. While General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Form Correction Steps