GATE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit

GATE Application Correction 2023: Although the direct link to correct the GATE 2023 registration form is not available on the gate.iitk.ac.in website, however, candidates are able to update details through the login tab.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 6:36 pm IST

GATE 2023 application correction window active at gate.iitk.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has opened the window for correcting details online on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, November 8. The official website to make the corrections on GATE 2023 application form is gate.iitk.ac.in. Applicants registered for GATE 2023 can now edit and modify the details on the GATE 2023 application form by November 14. Although the direct link to make modifications in the GATE 2023 application form is not available on the gate.iitk.ac.in website, however, candidates are able to update details through the login tab.

GATE 2023 scheduled to be conducted on February 13 will be held for 29 papers. A candidate will be allowed to appear either in one or up to two papers of the GATE 2023 examination. GATE 2023 paper will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. While General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 Registration Form Correction Steps

  1. Visit gate.iitk.ac.in
  2. Click on the login tab
  3. Submit enrollment id and password
  4. On the next window, edit and modify GATE 2023 application form
  5. Preview the filled GATE application form 2023
  6. Submit the GATE 2023 application form
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
