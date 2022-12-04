GATE 2023: Answer To Frequently Asked Questions On Admit Card, Exam Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock FAQ's on GATE 2023 exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 from February 4. As per the official schedule, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours.

The GATE 2023 exam will be for 29 papers and the questions in the GATE exam will be from two sections- General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section has a weightage of 15 per cent marks. While the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for the questions from Core Discipline.

For a wrong answer chosen in a multiple choice question (MCQ), there will be a negative marking. For one mark MCQ, 0.33 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. Likewise, For two mark MCQ, 0.66 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers to multiple select questions (MSQ) or numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

GATE 2022: Answers To FAQs

When and how will candidates know the status of the GATE 2023 application?

Answer: Candidates can check the status of their application by logging into GATE 2023 website from time to time.

Can candidates appear in any of the GATE 2023 papers?

Answer: Although the candidate is free to choose any of the papers (up to two from the given combinations), the candidate should select a paper appropriate to the discipline of the qualifying degree.

When will the candidates receive the GATE 2023 admit card?

Answer: Admit card can only be downloaded from the GATE 2023 website from January 3, 2023. The admit cards will not be sent by post or as an e-mail attachment.

Is the admit card alone sufficient to gain entry to the examination centre?

Answer: No, candidates must also bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

If a paper is being held in more than one session, can a candidate appear in any of the sessions of that particular paper?

Answer: No, each candidate will be assigned to only one of the multiple sessions of a particular paper.

Can the candidates use a physical calculator during the examination?

Answer: No, during the online GATE 2023 examination, all candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator which has to be used to answer the questions.