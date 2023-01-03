GATE 2023 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Admit Card: The gate.iitk.ac.in website will make the GATE 2023 hall ticket available.

GATE 2023 admit card release date today
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card today, January 3, 2023. Candidates who will appear for GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 can download the hall ticket from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Once the admit card is available, candidates can check and download it using the enrollment ID and password.

The GATE hall ticket will contain the candidate's name, personal details, exam centre, city details, exam day guidelines and other relevant information. To download the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates need to click on the admit card link on the official website and then enter the necessary credentials in the given space. The GATE 2023 admit card will then get displayed on the screen. Next, download the hall ticket, and take a printout to carry it on the exam day.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in one or up to two papers. Each paper will be held for a total of 100 marks. The GATE syllabus is divided into two sections- General Aptitude and Core Discipline. The General Aptitude section which carries a weightage of 15 per cent marks is mandatory to appear by all and the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for the preferred subjects.

Recently, IIT Kanpur has activated the GATE mock test links from last year on the official website. By attempting the mock tests candidate can know the exam pattern and improve their efficiency and score in the exam.

