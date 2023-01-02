GATE 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow; Official Website, Credentials Required

GATE 2023 admit card release date tomorrow

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card will be issued tomorrow, January 3. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams in February will be able to download the admit cards of GATE 2023 from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. To download and access the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to insert credentials including application numbers and dates of birth.

Latest: GATE Sample Papers/Questions Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!

Don't Miss: Preparing for GATE? Here are best tips by Experts, Check Now

Recommended: Gate Exam- An Complete Guide. Click Here

GATE 2023 admit card will not be sent by post, IIT Kanpur in the GATE 2023 official brochure said. GATE 2023 admit card will mention the details of the GATE exam centre, date and time of exam.

After downloading the GATE admit card from the official website, candidates will have to print the admit card on an A4 size paper. The GATE 2023 admit card contain the candidates’ photograph and signature. In case of discrepancy, candidates must contact the administering body for rectification immediately. The GATE admit card 2023 will be considered valid if and only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are clear and legible.

The photograph on the GATE admit card and that in the valid photo identity document should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination.

To ensure this, IIT Kanpur recommends, printing the GATE 2023 admit card on an A4-sized paper using a laser printer, preferably in colour.

The GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. IIT Kanpur has also made the GATE 2023 mock test links from last year available at the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in.