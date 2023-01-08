GATE 2023 Admit Card Release Date Tomorrow; How To Download

GATE 2023 admit card release date tomorrow

The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) is set to be issued tomorrow, January 9. Earlier, the GATE 2023 admit card release date was January 3. Candidates taking the GATE 2023 exams for admission to postgraduate programmes will be able to download the GATE 2023 admit cards on the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. To access and download the GATE admit card 2023, applicants will have to insert credentials including enrollment numbers and dates of birth.

The GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. IIT Kanpur has also made the GATE 2023 mock test links from last year available at the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 hall tickets will not be sent by post to the candidates. GATE 2023 admit card will mention the details of the GATE exam centre, date and time of exam.

Candidates will have to print the admit card on an A4 size paper after downloading the GATE admit card from the official website. The GATE 2023 admit card contain the candidates’ photograph and signature. The GATE admit card 2023 will be considered valid if and only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are clear and legible.

The photograph on the GATE admit card and that in the valid photo identity document should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download