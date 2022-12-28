GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2023 admit card on January 3

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 3. Once the GATE 2023 admit card is out, candidates will be able to download it through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will need the enrollment ID and password to access the GATE 2023 admit card.

Along with the admit card, candidates will need a valid id proof to carry on the exam day. Candidates should read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.



GATE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download