GATE 2023: Admit Card On January 3; Know How To Download
The GATE 2023 admit card will be available on the official website of IIT Kanpur on January 3, 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 3. Once the GATE 2023 admit card is out, candidates will be able to download it through the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will need the enrollment ID and password to access the GATE 2023 admit card.
Along with the admit card, candidates will need a valid id proof to carry on the exam day. Candidates should read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam. Also Read || GATE 2023 Mock Test Links From Last Year Active At Gate.iitk.ac.in
The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.
Also Read || GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Releases Guidelines For PwD Candidates
GATE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
- First, go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link.
- Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password.
- After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link.
- The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen.
- Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on the exam day.