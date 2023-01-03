GATE 2023 Admit Card Download Date Postponed

GATE 2023 Download: The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed due to operational reasons and now will be made available on January 9.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 1:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card will be issued on January 9. Earlier scheduled to be made available for download today, January 3, the GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams in February will be able to access the GATE 2023 hall ticket from the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 admit card download date has been postponed due to operational reasons.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” a social media post by the administering body said.

It must be noted that the GATE admit card will not be sent by post to the applicants. GATE 2023 hall ticket will mention the details of the GATE exam centre, date and time of exam.

After downloading the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website, candidates will have to print the admit card on an A4 size paper. In case of discrepancy in the information on GATE 2023 hall ticket, candidates must contact the administering body for rectification immediately. The GATE admit card 2023 will be considered valid if and only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are clear and legible.

The photograph of the candidate on the GATE 2023 admit card and that in the valid photo identity document should match with the appearance of the candidate on the day of examination. To ensure this, candidates can print the GATE 2023 admit card on an A4-sized paper using a laser printer, preferably in colour.

The GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 mock test links from last year have also been made available at the official website -- gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT Kanpur is administering GATE 2023 this year.

