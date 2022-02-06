GATE 2022 Day 2 Today; IIT Kharagpur To Conduct Exam In Two Shifts

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 will be held on February 6 in two shifts

GATE 2022: The second day of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam will be held on Sunday, February 6. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the second day of the recruitment-cum-admission test for Engineering graduates in two slots -- 9 am to 12 noon, and 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. IIT Kharagpur had concluded the first day of GATE 2022 on February 5. GATE 2022 will continue till February 13.

On the morning or the forenoon session of GATE 2022 today, Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Mining Engineering (MN) papers will be held, while in the afternoon session papers including Chemistry (CY), Chemical Engineering (CH), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Geology and Geophysics (GG) and Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) will be conducted.

In view of uncertainties posed by the Covid pandemic, several state governments might announce a curfew in the state on those days. The aspirants of GATE 2022 can use their admit cards as e-passes or movement passes to move from their homes to the GATE exam centres. The GATE aspirants may also use letter available at the GATE website.

As per the GATE 2022 paper pattern, the question paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Each GATE 2022 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).