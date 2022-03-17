  • Home
GATE 2022 Result: AIR 6 Madhav Parihar Wants To Join IIT Bombay, Dream Of Becoming A Scientist

GATE 2022 Result: According to Madhav Parihar, "self-study and focus on preparation" is the key to success. Mr Parihar appeared for Biomedical Engineering and secured 840 marks in GATE 2022

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

GATE 2022 Result: AIR 6 Madhav Parihar Wants To Join IIT Bombay, Dream Of Becoming A Scientist
Meet AIR 6 Madhav Parihar
Image credit: Special Arrangement
New Delhi:

GATE 2022 Result: Madhav Parihar, 21-year-old from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh secured All India Rank (AIR 6) in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022), the result was announced on Thursday, March 17. According to Mr Parihar, "self-study and focus on preparation" is the key to success. He appeared for Biomedical Engineering and secured 840 marks in GATE 2022. GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE

Regarding his preparation, Mr Parihar said that he studied the best available books in the market, practiced previous year including sample papers for his preparation. Though online learning became a trend during Covid-19 pandemic, but according to him, "these digital platforms on GATE preparations are quite confusing."

The success in the GATE 2022 helped Mr Parihar to fulfill his childhood dream to be a scientist. Mr Parihar now aims to pursue MTech in Biomedical Engineering from IIT Bombay, and will make his career as a researcher. "Getting success in Biomedical Engineering is not so easy, but if you are devoted, you will be rewarded like heaven," he said.

Mr Parihar has to toil a lot to get success in life. His father Pradeep Parihar is a tailor, and due to the financial strain, the family faced lots of hardships. But the difficulties in life made Mr Parihar strong, as according to him, "There's not only a key for success, but several keys and you have to grab it." Though he secured All India Rank (AIR 6), Mr Parihar will attempt GATE next year for a better performance.

Mr Parihar is a third-year BTech (Biomedical Engineering) student of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore.

