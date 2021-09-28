GATE 2022: Today Is Last Date To Apply Without Additional Fees
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conclude the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE 2022) today, September 28, 2021. Those who have still have not applied for the exam can apply online through the official website— gate.iitkgp.ac.in without additional fees.
A candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme is eligible to apply for GATE 2022.
Eligibility Criteria:
A candidate who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technolog, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.
However, the candidates who possess certification from any of the professional societies must ensure that those examinations conducted by the societies are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, etc.
Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.
Documents Required:
- Personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, etc.), address for communication (including PIN code).
- Eligibility degree details.
- College name and address with PIN code.
- GATE paper(s) (subject).
- Three choices of GATE exam cities.
- High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified.
- Good quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified.
- Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.
- Scanned copy of PwD certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.
- Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.
- Scanned copy of any one of the valid photo Identity Document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall.
- Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI details for fee payment.