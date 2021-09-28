GATE 2022 registration without additional fees ends today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conclude the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE 2022) today, September 28, 2021. Those who have still have not applied for the exam can apply online through the official website— gate.iitkgp.ac.in without additional fees.

A candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme is eligible to apply for GATE 2022.

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate who has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technolog, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2022 exam.

However, the candidates who possess certification from any of the professional societies must ensure that those examinations conducted by the societies are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.

