GATE 2022: Candidates can now download their GATE scorecards 2022 through the IIT Kharagpur's official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password

Updated: Mar 22, 2022 11:04 am IST

Download GATE 2022 score card at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) will release the score cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Tuesday, March 22. Candidates will download their GATE scorecards 2022 through the IIT Kharagpur's official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password, once released. Click here to download GATE 2022 scorecard

GATE result was earlier announced on March 17. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country. Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified the test.

GATE 2022 Score Card: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Submit and download GATE score card.

For details on GATE exam, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

