"GATE 2022 Scorecard Released, Available To Download At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in," Say Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 score card available to download at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has released the score card of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates are now able to download their GATE scorecards through the IIT Kharagpur's official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password.

Careers360 verified with toppers, candidates appeared in GATE 2022 who mentioned that the download score card link was activated on March 22 night. GATE Academy Director Umesh Dhande said, "The score card was released yesterday around 9 PM, available to download at the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in." AIR 6 (Biomedical Engineering) Madhav Parihar said, "I have downloaded my score card today morning."

GATE 2022 Score Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab

Enter the login credentials

Submit and download GATE score card.

GATE result was earlier announced on March 17. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country. Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified the test.

For details on the GATE exam, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.