GATE 2022 Score Card To Be Available For Download On March 22; Check Details

GATE 2022: The score cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be available for download on March 22.

Education | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 6:35 pm IST

GATE 2022 score cards will be available for download on March 22.
Image credit: Shutterstock

GATE 2022: The score cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be available for download on March 22. Candidates will be able to download their GATE scorecard 2022 through the IIT Kharagpur's official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password. GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced the GATE 2022 result today, March 17. Along with the results, IIT Kharagpur has also published the final answer key for the engineering entrance exam. Those who appeared in the exam can download the GATE answer key by logging into the application portal.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE 2022 Score Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the result link.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Submit and download GATE result

For details on GATE exam, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT - Kharagpur)
