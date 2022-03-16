  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2022 Result Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Details Here

GATE 2022 Result Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Details Here

The GATE 2022 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will announce the result at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 16, 2022 7:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2022 Final Answer Key On March 17; Check Result Date Here
IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: Objection Window To Close Tomorrow; Here's How To Challenge Answer Key
GATE Result 2022 On This Date; Answer Key Released At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE 2022: Objection Window To Open Today, Know How To Challenge Answer Key
GATE 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download
GATE 2022 Result Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Details Here
GATE 2022 result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be declared tomorrow, March 17. The GATE 2022 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will announce the result at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held between February 5 and February 13.

Latest: GATE College Predictor with PSUs Chances  Try Now Free
Recommended:  Trending courses in Data Science, Web Development, Python & More Explore

IIT Kharagpur had already released the GATE 2022 answer keys on February 21, and applicants were also allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. The result due to be released tomorrow will be prepared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key. IIT Kharagpur will make the GATE 2022 scorecards available for download on March 21.

Each GATE 2022 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE Result 2022: How To Download

Log on to the GATE 2022 website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login with the GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

Submit and access the GATE 2022 result

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

GATE score = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.

Click here for more Education News
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Declares Inter Result; Marksheets At Results.biharboardonline.com
Live | Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Declares Inter Result; Marksheets At Results.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For Bihar Board Toppers
BSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For Bihar Board Toppers
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Last Date For Applying Extended By 3 Weeks, Delhi High Court Told
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Last Date For Applying Extended By 3 Weeks, Delhi High Court Told
Maharashtra: Schools To Lose Registration If Found Involved In Exam Paper Leaks
Maharashtra: Schools To Lose Registration If Found Involved In Exam Paper Leaks
UP School Exams: Government To Slap NSA Against Those Involved In Copying Racket
UP School Exams: Government To Slap NSA Against Those Involved In Copying Racket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................