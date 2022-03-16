GATE 2022 Result Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Details Here

GATE 2022 result tomorrow

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be declared tomorrow, March 17. The GATE 2022 administering body, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will announce the result at the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held between February 5 and February 13.

IIT Kharagpur had already released the GATE 2022 answer keys on February 21, and applicants were also allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. The result due to be released tomorrow will be prepared after considering the discrepancies on the answer key. IIT Kharagpur will make the GATE 2022 scorecards available for download on March 21.

Each GATE 2022 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and rest of the paper covers the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE Result 2022: How To Download

Log on to the GATE 2022 website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login with the GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

Submit and access the GATE 2022 result

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

GATE score = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.