IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result has been announced on Thursday, March 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur announced the result on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, candidates can download score card from March 21. Click here to download GATE result 2022

IIT Kharagpur had already released the GATE 2022 answer keys on February 21, and applicants were also allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held between February 5 and February 13.

The candidates can check result and download scorecard on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. They can login with the GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. Submit and access the GATE 2022 result. Download the GATE 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.