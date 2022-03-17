GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE: IIT Kharagpur Announces Result At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Result: GATE result available on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, candidates can download score card from March 21
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result has been announced on Thursday, March 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur announced the result on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, candidates can download score card from March 21.
IIT Kharagpur had already released the GATE 2022 answer keys on February 21, and applicants were also allowed to raise objections against the answer keys. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held between February 5 and February 13.
The candidates can check result and download scorecard on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. They can login with the GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. Submit and access the GATE 2022 result. Download the GATE 2022 score card, take a print out for further reference.
How To Calculate GATE 2022 Score
Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key
Total marks = total marks secured for a correct response – negative marks for wrong response.
Only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks. Read More
GATE Exam 2022
GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the masters programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the organising body for GATE 2022.
GATE 2022 Exam Pattern
As per the GATE 2022 paper pattern, the question paper consists of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.
The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.
How To Download GATE Final Answer Key 2022 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password
- After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys
- Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.
GATE Result 2022: How To Check
- Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Enter the login credentials
- Submit and download GATE result.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur declared the result of GATE 2022 on Thursday, March 17. The GATE result is available on the official website of IIT Kharagpur-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Read More