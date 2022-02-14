GATE 2022 Response Sheet Tomorrow; Check Answer Key Release Date And Time

Image credit: Shutterstock The answer key for GATE 2022 will be released on February 21.

GATE 2022: The response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam will be released on Tuesday, February 15. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the response sheet on GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), the official application portal, which will allow candidates to roughly estimate their score in the GATE 2022.

GATE examination concluded on Sunday, February 13, for all 29 papers. The answer key for GATE will be available on February 21. Once released, candidates can check GATE answer keys on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: Steps To Download

Go to the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Click on the link that reads “responses of candidates are available”. Now, login using your enrolment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password. Submit to check responses recorded during the exam.

If a candidate has forgotten his or her password, there is a link on the login page through which it can be recovered.

Candidates should note that the GATE preliminary answer key 2022 will be released by IIT Kharagpur on February 21 and then the window for raising challenges will be opened. Aspirants will be able to challenge the GATE answer key 2022 between February 22 and 25. The IIT Kharagpur will declare GATE exam result on March 17.

The scorecards for GATE 2022 will be available to download from March 21 onwards on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.