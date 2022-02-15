GATE 2022 Response Sheet Today; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 answer key will be available to download on February 21

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: The response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam will be released on Tuesday, February 15. In order to download the response sheet, candidates will have to login to the GOAPS 2022 portal with their credentials. IIT Kharagpur conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 for all 29 papers. READ MORE| How Was GATE 2022? Check Shift-Wise Paper Analysis In Detail

The answer key for GATE will be available on February 21. Once released, candidates can check GATE answer keys on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Response Sheet: How To Download

Go to the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the link that reads “responses of candidates are available” Now, login using your enrolment ID sent during registration or email ID and GOAPS password Submit to check responses recorded during the exam.

If a candidate has forgotten his or her password, there is a link on the login page through which it can be recovered.

This year, the GATE papers were reviewed from 'easy to difficult'. As per candidates and experts, the Mechanical Engineering (ME) paper on the last day of the GATE exam, February 13 was analysed as difficult. Meanwhile, the Civil Engineering paper on February 12 was reviewed as 'moderately difficult'. However, the Electronics and Communication Engineering paper of February 6 and Computer Science Engineering paper of February 5 were reviewed as easy.

IIT Kharagpur will declare GATE exam result on March 17. The scorecards for GATE 2022 will be available to download from March 21 onwards on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.