GATE 2022 Remaining Exams From Tomorrow; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Shifts

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held from February 12 for the remaining papers. The candidates who will appear in the exam can check the paper analysis of previous shifts to get an idea of the difficulty level of the paper shift-wise. GATE exam will be held on Civil Engineering, Physics, Ecology and Evaluation in the forenoon shift tomorrow, while Engineering Science, Life Science in the afternoon shift.

On Sunday (February 13), GATE exam will be held on Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Architecture and Planning in the forenoon shift, while in the afternoon shift, the exam will be held on Geomatics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering. GATE was started from February 5, the exam is being conducted in two shifts- morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

February 5 (Forenoon Shift)

The candidates who appeared on the first day of the GATE exam reviewed the papers in both the shifts as easy. The exams were held on Computer Science, Biomedical Engineering papers in the first shift and in the second shift, the exams were on Electrical Engineering and Mathematics.

According to MN Ramesh, Academic Head -GATE, BYJU's Exam Prep, the paper was easy, but the questions in General Aptitude were a bit difficult, while the quantitative aptitude section was moderately difficult. "Engineering Mathematics was worth 6 marks, while Discrete Mathematics was worth 9 marks. The MSQ portions were given more weightage this year," the expert analysed.

Umesh Dhande, Director of GATE Academy analysed the difficulty level of the Computer Science Engineering paper as ‘easy to moderate’. "In GATE 2022, there were more Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) in the CSE exam in comparison to last year. In Paper 1, there were 32 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 10 numerical answer types (NATs), and 15 MSQs," the expert said. Weightage Analysis- Computer Network (11 Marks), Theory of Computation (10 Marks), Algorithms (9 Marks), Data Structures and Programming (9 Marks), Computer Organization (8 Marks), Databases (7 Marks), Operating Systems (6 Marks), Compiler Design (5 Marks), Digital Logic (5 Marks)

Afternoon shift

In the afternoon shift, the exam was held on Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. As per experts, the paper was moderately difficult, with questions on electromagnetic fields were difficult. The candidates can expect a cut-off around 30- 33.

Weightage Analysis- Electrical Machines (12 Marks), Power Electronics (11 Marks), Signal & Systems (8 Marks), Power System (8 Marks), Control System (8 Marks), Electric Circuits (7 Marks), Analog Electronics (7 Marks), Electromagnetics (7 Marks).

February 6 (Forenoon and Afternoon) shifts

On the day two of GATE (February 6), the candidates appeared on Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Mining Engineering (MN) papers will be held, while in the afternoon session papers including Chemistry (CY), Chemical Engineering (CH), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Geology and Geophysics (GG) and Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF).

The experts analysed the paper as moderately difficult. "The level of General Aptitude was easy to moderate, and Engineering Math was slightly difficult. Communication System received the highest weightage of 13 marks," as per the experts.

According to a GATE tutor Atul Garg, the overall paper in Electronics and Communication Engineering was moderately difficult. Section wise, the expert analysed the General Aptitude questions as easy to moderate, network theory and digital as easy, while questions from Mathematics were analysed as slightly difficult. "The maximum questions (33) were MCQ type, NAT- 18 questions, MSQ- 14 questions," he analysed.

GATE is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.