GATE 2022 Registrations To Begin On August 30, Check Details

The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 will commence from August 30. Interested students can check their eligibility and apply for the GATE 2022 Examinations can register themselves on the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 4:03 pm IST

GATE 2022 application process will commence from August 30


The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 will commence from August 30. GATE 2022 will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur.

Interested students can check their eligibility and apply for the GATE 2022 exam through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The application window will open once the registration process begins.

GATE 2022 exams will be held on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022, and the application process will begin from August 30 and will remain open till September 24.

GATE 2022 examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode within a duration of 180 minutes. A total of 195 centers have been allotted to conduct the GATE exam.

The test papers under the GATE 2022 examinations will be entire of objective type which means it will include some Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

It is important for GATE 2022 aspirants to know that appearing for one or two subject papers is allowed. Students can choose the two paper combinations from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

However, if any student wants to appear for one or two papers they should only fill a single application form. If any student submits more than one application form their form will be rejected except for one application form, and no refund will be given to the candidate.

In the case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee.


