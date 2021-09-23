  • Home
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details

GATE 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, September 24. Students can apply through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:41 pm IST

GATE 2022 registration process ends tomorrow
New Delhi:

GATE 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, September 24. Students can apply through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. However, the application window will remain open with late fee payment up to October 1. GATE 2022 examination fee for the general candidates is Rs 1500 and with late fee it is Rs 2,000 and for the reserved category students, application fee in regular period is Rs 750 and with late fee it is Rs 1,250.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will be organizing the GATE 2022 examinations on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam will be of total 100 marks and will contain questions like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based questions and Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE 2022: Required Documents

  • Applicant's name

  • Date of birth

  • Valid mobile number

  • Email ID

  • Parents’ name

  • Educational degrees in scanned format

  • Scanned current photograph

  • Scanned signature of the applicant

  • Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document like aadhar card or PAN card

  • Caste certificate (if mentioned)

  • PwD certificate (if mentioned)

GATE 2022 Admit Card

IIT Kharagpur will be hosting the GATE 2022 admit cards on it’s official website w=before the exams. Students will be required to download their admit cards through the online mor=de only as no admit cards will be sent through post or any other mediums.

Students will be informed about the details like exam center, timing and other exam related guidelines through the admit card. Students will be required to carry their admit cards to the exam center along with valid ID proof.

