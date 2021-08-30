  • Home
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will begin the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on September 2.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 2:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will begin the online registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) on September 2. Once active, candidates apply on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin today.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now 

The last date to register for the GATE 2022 examination is September 24. Interested students can check their eligibility and apply on or before the last date.

GATE 2022 exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 and the exam will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

GATE 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the apply online for GATE 2022 link

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the asked credentials like mobile number, name and email id

  • Submit the credentials and the registration process for GATE 2022 will be done

  • Now, GATE 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen, fill in the details as asked

  • Attach all the scanned documents

  • Pay the application fee through mentioned online payment gateways

  • Submit the form after reading and cross checking the details carefully

  • Save and take a print out of GATE 2022 application form

This year, two new subject papers have been introduced in the GATE 2022 examination, namely, naval architecture and marine engineering and geomatics engineering.

Students who are currently pursuing their undergraduate course and final year of the course are also eligible to apply for the GATE 2022 exam.

GATE Registration
