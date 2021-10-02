GATE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Open; Know How To Apply

  • Home
GATE 2022: Applicants can still apply online for the aptitude test with the payment of an additional fee till October 7. To apply for GATE 2022, candidates will have to first register online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their names.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2021 3:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

The online registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is open. Applicants can still apply online for the aptitude test with the payment of an additional fee till October 7. To apply for GATE 2022, candidates will have to first register online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in with their names.

“The end date of filling the online application is September 30, 2021 without late fee. Applications may still be submitted from October 1 to October 7, 2021 with late fee,” a statement on the gate.iitkgp.ac.in said.

GATE 2022 Registration Steps

  • Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • Click on the GATE application link and complete the registration process

  • Fill GATE 2021 application form

  • Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

  • Pay GATE 2021 application fee

  • Preview and submit the GATE registration form 2021

GATE 2022 Application: Direct Link

The GATE 2022 for admission to MTech courses will be held in February. The GATE 2022 exam dates are February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Two new subject papers have been added this year -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE 2022 have also been expanded to include those having BDS and MPharm degrees.

