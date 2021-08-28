  • Home
  • Education
  • GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here

GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here

GATE application form 2022: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin on August 30.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 28, 2021 12:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GATE 2022 Registrations To Begin On August 30, Check Details
GATE 2022 Registration Begins In August, Website Launched
GATE 2022 To Be Held In February, Two New Papers Added
GATE 2021: Round Two Offers Released
GATE 2022 To Have Two New Engineering Papers
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Conduct Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering Next Year
GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here
GATE 2022 will be held in February
Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE application form 2022: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin on August 30 and the last date to apply for the exam without late fee is September 24. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. This year, two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) have been added to the exam. Candidates can download the syllabus from gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Latest: [Know your admission chances in IIT/NIT & Other Engineering Colleges and PSUs as per your GATE Score / Marks]- Check Now 

Download GATE 2022 syllabus here

A candidate is allowed to appear for one or two papers in GATE 2022. However, those who want to appear for two papers will have to choose from a subject combination allowed by the authorities. The paper combination list is available along with the syllabus on the official website.

Informing about the introduction of new subjects in GATE, IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari had said, "the two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics.”

The GATE exam is for admission to masters programmes. The exam is also used for recruitment to some public sector companies.

GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai (IIT Madras), and Roorkee.

IIT Kharagpur is administering the upcoming session of GATE.

GATE 2022 admit card will be released on January 3. Results of the exam will be declared on March 17.

Click here for more Education News
Education News GATE Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Entrance Exam, KCET 2021, Begins. Check Bell Timings
Karnataka Entrance Exam, KCET 2021, Begins. Check Bell Timings
IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Develops India’s First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit
IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Develops India’s First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit
Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 6-12 In September
Madhya Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 6-12 In September
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Application Deadline Extended
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Application Deadline Extended
Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Reopen In September: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................