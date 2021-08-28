GATE 2022 Registration From August 30, Download Syllabus Here

Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in GATE 2022 will be held in February

GATE application form 2022: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin on August 30 and the last date to apply for the exam without late fee is September 24. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. This year, two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) have been added to the exam. Candidates can download the syllabus from gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

A candidate is allowed to appear for one or two papers in GATE 2022. However, those who want to appear for two papers will have to choose from a subject combination allowed by the authorities. The paper combination list is available along with the syllabus on the official website.

Informing about the introduction of new subjects in GATE, IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari had said, "the two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics.”

The GATE exam is for admission to masters programmes. The exam is also used for recruitment to some public sector companies.

GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai (IIT Madras), and Roorkee.

IIT Kharagpur is administering the upcoming session of GATE.

GATE 2022 admit card will be released on January 3. Results of the exam will be declared on March 17.