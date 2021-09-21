GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Here’s Direct Link To Apply

GATE 2022 application ends on September 24, register at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will end on September 24, 2021. However, the application window will be available up to October 1, on payment of a late fee. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will conduct the exam on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 and the results will be declared on March 17.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

GATE 2022 application form is available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

These are the documents and information required to apply for GATE 2022:

Applicant's name

Date of birth

Valid mobile number

Email ID

Parents’ name

Educational degrees in scanned format

Scanned current photograph

Scanned signature of the applicant

Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document like aadhar card or PAN card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

GATE is conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE of Education Ministry’s Higher Education Department.

This year, IIT Kharagpur will administer the exam.

GATE is not an entrance exam but an aptitude test. Having a valid gate score is a prerequisite for admission to postgraduate programmes at IITs, IISc and many other institutions.