GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Apply With Late Fee

Registration for GATE 2022 with late fee will end on October 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the aptitude test can visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in and complete the process. GATE 2022 registration without late fee ended on September 30.

Education | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:40 am IST

IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13
New Delhi:

“The end date of filling the online application is September 30, 2021 without late fee. Applications may still be submitted from October 1 to October 7, 2021 with late fee,” reads a notification on the GATE 2022 website.

How To Register For GATE 2022

  • Go to gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • Click on the GATE application form link

  • Complete the registration process

  • Fill GATE 2022 application form

  • Upload required documents

  • Pay the GATE 2022 application fee

  • Preview and submit the form

GATE 2022 application form: Direct link

During the extended registration period, the application fee is Rs 2,000 for open category candidates. For female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 1,250.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Admit cards will be released on January 3.

GATE 2022 will be held for 29 papers. Students can choose a combination of two papers from the given list of combinations of papers.

GATE is conducted for admission to master's programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies.

