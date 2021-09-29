GATE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 30

GATE 2022 application open; register at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has extended the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 application deadline. Earlier scheduled to close on Tuesday, September 28, GATE 2022 application will now remain open till Thursday, September 30. Applicants can register online and submit the GATE 2022 application form at gate.iitkgp.ac.in without the payment of an additional fee.

“The Application deadline has been extended upto 30th September 2021 (Thursday) with No Additional Fees,” read a statement on the website.

GATE is held as an aptitude test to shortlist applicants for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistantship from the government.

GATE 2022 Application Steps

Visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in Click on the apply online link and complete the registration process Fill GATE 2022 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature Pay GATE 2022 registration fee Preview the filled GATE application form 2022 Submit the GATE 2022 application form

A candidate who has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts is eligible to appear in the GATE 2022 exam.

However, for candidates possessing certification from any of the professional societies must make sure that those examinations held by the societies are approved by MoE/ AICTE/ UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning.

Candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering, Technology, Science, Arts or Commerce.