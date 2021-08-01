GATE 2022 Registration Begins In August, Website Launched

Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022

GATE 2022: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022, and registrations will be between August 30 and September 24. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the exam this year. The institute has launched the GATE 2022 website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Two new papers – Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) have been added to the exam this year.

"The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics," Director of IIT-Kharagpur VK Tewari told PTI.

"Further, the GATE is fast acquiring a brand value and foreign universities are also utilising the scores for their admission," Prof Tewari added.

GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3 and the results will be declared on March 17. The dates are provisional and the exam may be postponed amid COVID-19 for “situations beyond the control”, IIT Kharagpur said.

The GATE exam is for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, and Roorkee on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE of Education Ministry’s Higher Education Department.