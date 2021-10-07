GATE 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here’s What Happens Next

Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in GATE 2022 application form: Last date to apply at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is ending today. Candidates who did not apply during the regular registration period – up to September 30 – can apply for the exam at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. This is the extended registration period and applicants will have to pay a late fee.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 in February at test centres across the country. The exam will not be conducted in foreign countries, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“Given the pandemic situation all the international centers have been cancelled for GATE-2022. However, foreign Nationals can register and give their exam in any cities listed for GATE 2022,” reads a statement from the exam authorities.

The application fee, including the late fee, is Rs 2,000 for open category candidates. For female, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 1,250.

IIT Kharagpur will display defective applications on October 26 and allow candidates to rectify those up to November 1. Another window to change of category, paper and examination city will be available up to November 12 on payment of an additional fee.

GATE 2022 admit card will be released on January 3.

Steps To Apply For GATE 2022

Go to the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 application form link

First, complete the registration process

After that, fill the GATE 2022 application form

Upload required documents

Pay the GATE 2022 application fee

Preview and submit the application form

GATE 2022 is scheduled for February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Any change in exam dates or dates for other exam related activities will be notified on the official website.