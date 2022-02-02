  • Home
GATE 2022 Postponement: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Pleas Urgently To Defer Exam

GATE 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 1:04 pm IST

Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

GATE 2022: The Supreme Court agreed to hear pleas urgently seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Wednesday agreed to list the matters urgently, after it was mentioned by Advocate Pallav Mongia, on behalf of the petitioners. Register here for GATE 2022 free question papers, pattern, syllabus and preparation tips

“We will list it,” the bench said. “This is about the GATE examination. Nine lakh students are appearing in the examination which is commencing on Saturday. The admit cards have been issued. Please list the matter,” the lawyer said. The plea sought an interim stay on the GATE. It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centre and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

Thousands of students who will appear in the GATE have demanded for the postponement of exam considering the Covid-19 pandemic situations. The candidates have also joined a petition demanding the exam to be deferred.

The GATE admit card has already been released, and the candidates can use heir admit cards as curfew-passes or movement passes to move from their homes to the GATE exam centres. The IIT Kharagpur in an official statement mentioned, "“The Organising Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022."

GATE is a recruitment-cum-admission test that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to the masters programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is the organising body for GATE 2022.

GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

With PTI Inputs

