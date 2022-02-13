GATE 2022 To Conclude Today; Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Exams

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GATE paper analysis of previous shifts

GATE 2022 Analysis: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be concluded on Sunday, February 13. The exam will be held on Mechanical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Architecture and Planning in the forenoon shift, while in the afternoon shift, the exam will be held on Geomatics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering. GATE will be held in two shifts- morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The candidates who appeared in the Civil Engineering paper on Saturday (February 12) reviewed the paper as 'moderately difficult'. The exam was held on Civil Engineering, Physics, Ecology and Evaluation, Engineering Science, Life Science papers.

GATE 2022 Paper Analysis: Day 3| Day 2| Day 1

GATE 2022: Check Paper Analysis Of Previous Exams

February 12 (Forenoon and Afternoon) Shifts

According to a GATE tutor Atul Garg, the overall difficulty level of the paper was "moderate to tough". Section wise, the expert analysed the General Aptitude questions as tough, while questions from Mathematics were analysed as moderate to tough. "The maximum questions (35) were MCQ type, NAT- 23 questions, MSQ- 7 questions," he reviewed.

There were unexpected questions from Shear Design in RCC subject, the expert informed, adding that Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering have the highest weightage of marks (11 marks each).

Director of GATE Academy, Umesh Dhande analysed the GATE CE paper as "moderately difficult." "In the paper framed by IIT Kharagpur, the number of MSQ questions differed in some branches. The paper followed the standard of GATE exam ," he said.

Anurag Sharma, a GATE aspirant said that the Civil Engineering paper was a bit difficult, with questions from Mathematics, General Aptitude were tough. "The paper found to be a bit difficult, with Maths and General Aptitude have tough questions. There were fewer MSQ type questions, while around 35 questions were MCQ type," he said. Mr Sharma appeared in the forenoon shift.

February 6 (Forenoon and Afternoon) shifts

On the day two of GATE (February 6), the candidates appeared on Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC), Environmental Science and Engineering (ES), Statistics (ST), Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Mining Engineering (MN) papers will be held, while in the afternoon session papers including Chemistry (CY), Chemical Engineering (CH), Production and Industrial Engineering (PI), Humanities and Social Sciences (XH), Instrumentation Engineering (IN), Agricultural Engineering (AG), Geology and Geophysics (GG) and Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF).

The experts analysed the paper as moderately difficult. "The level of General Aptitude was easy to moderate, and Engineering Math was slightly difficult. Communication System received the highest weightage of 13 marks," as per the experts.

According to a GATE tutor Atul Garg, the overall paper in Electronics and Communication Engineering was moderately difficult. Section wise, the expert analysed the General Aptitude questions as easy to moderate, network theory and digital as easy, while questions from Mathematics were analysed as slightly difficult. "The maximum questions (33) were MCQ type, NAT- 18 questions, MSQ- 14 questions," he analysed.

February 5 (Forenoon Shift)

The candidates who appeared on the first day of the GATE exam reviewed the papers in both the shifts as easy. The exams were held on Computer Science, Biomedical Engineering papers in the first shift and in the second shift, the exams were on Electrical Engineering and Mathematics.

According to MN Ramesh, Academic Head -GATE, BYJU's Exam Prep, the paper was easy, but the questions in General Aptitude were a bit difficult, while the quantitative aptitude section was moderately difficult. "Engineering Mathematics was worth 6 marks, while Discrete Mathematics was worth 9 marks. The MSQ portions were given more weightage this year," the expert analysed.

Umesh Dhande, Director of GATE Academy analysed the difficulty level of the Computer Science Engineering paper as ‘easy to moderate’. "In GATE 2022, there were more Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) in the CSE exam in comparison to last year. In Paper 1, there were 32 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 10 numerical answer types (NATs), and 15 MSQs," the expert said. Weightage Analysis- Computer Network (11 Marks), Theory of Computation (10 Marks), Algorithms (9 Marks), Data Structures and Programming (9 Marks), Computer Organization (8 Marks), Databases (7 Marks), Operating Systems (6 Marks), Compiler Design (5 Marks), Digital Logic (5 Marks)

Afternoon shift

In the afternoon shift, the exam was held on Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. As per experts, the paper was moderately difficult, with questions on electromagnetic fields were difficult. The candidates can expect a cut-off around 30- 33.

Weightage Analysis- Electrical Machines (12 Marks), Power Electronics (11 Marks), Signal & Systems (8 Marks), Power System (8 Marks), Control System (8 Marks), Electric Circuits (7 Marks), Analog Electronics (7 Marks), Electromagnetics (7 Marks).

GATE is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced.