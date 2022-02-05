GATE 2022 Paper 1 Analysis: Candidates Review 'Computer Science Engineering' Paper As Easy

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm in computer-based mode at the designated examination centres.

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has successfully conducted the first shift paper of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 February 5 exam. GATE Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm in computer-based mode at the designated examination centres. The shift 1 exams were conducted for Computer Science (CSE) and Bio-medical Engineering courses.

With the Conclusion of Paper 1, Director of GATE Academy, Umesh Dhande told Careers360 that the GATE CS paper was of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level.

"The Computer Science Engineering Paper was easy. Comparing last year, there were more questions in MSQ sections, but it was balanced. Every section has a mix of questions, with few tests your aptitude and in-depth knowledge, following the pattern of GATE," a GATE aspirant, Ronak Sen told Careers360.

Another GATE aspirant, Rohit Singh said, "The paper was on easier side, with balanced questions in every sections. MSQ section has a good number of questions which was introduced last year." The candidate felt satisfied with the Covid-19 SOPs followed in the exam centre. "Candidates were provided with face masks and hand sanitisers, social distancing guidelines were rightly followed in the exam centre," he said.

GATE is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.