GATE 2022 Mechanical Engineering Analysis: Paper Was "Tough", Say Experts

GATE 2022 Analysis Of ME Paper: The ME paper comprised three sections with MCQs, MSQs and NAT questions. While the GATE 2022 ME paper held on the first shift today had 35 MCQs, six MSQs and 24 NATs, the ME paper conducted on the afternoon session today had 35 MCQs, seven MSQs and 23 NATs.

Feb 13, 2022

GATE 2022 Mechanical Engineering Analysis: Paper Was “Tough”, Say Experts
GATE 2022 ME paper analysis
New Delhi:

The Mechanical Engineering paper of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) held on the last day of the aptitude test had a tough paper. The question paper comprised objective-type questions with three patterns -- multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. The questions in the Mechanical Engineering paper in both the GATE sessions held today, as per expert analysis, were “tough”.

For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

ALSO READ || GATE Paper Analysis Of Previous Papers

GATE 2022 paper was conducted for a total of 100 marks. While General Aptitude (GA) was common for all papers (15 marks), the rest of the paper covered the respective syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2022: Analysis of Mechanical Engineering (ME) Paper

The GATE 2022 Mechanical Engineering (ME) paper in both the sessions, as per Umesh Dhande, Director, GATE Academy had the toughest level of questions.

“If we compare the difficulty level of ME paper with the question papers of last six years, today’s paper had the toughest questions,” the Director added.

The ME paper comprised three sections with MCQs, MSQs and NAT questions. While the GATE 2022 ME paper held on the first shift today had 35 MCQs, six MSQs and 24 NATs, the ME paper conducted on the afternoon session today had 35 MCQs, seven MSQs and 23 NATs.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
