GATE 2022 LIVE: COVID-19 Guidelines; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
GATE 2022 LIVE: IIT Kharagpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2022 examination from today, February 5. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
GATE 2022 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 from today, February 5. GATE exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.
Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the test. The bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.
To get entry inside the examination hall, the aspirants need to bring their printed admit cards and the original photo identity card used while registration. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above
Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”
Step 3: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window
Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards
GATE 2022 Travel Pass
To facilitate movement of aspirants to and from the GATE exam centres, IIT Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 Travel Pass for the candidates. The GATE aspirants may also use letter available at the GATE website.
GATE 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Defer Exam
The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 3 dismissed the pleas seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) scheduled to be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. Read More
GATE 2022: Exam Pattern
GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.
GATE 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates
Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam.
While entering the exam centre, follow the rope queues and floor marks.
Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre.
Bring a printed copy of the GATE admit card and the original identity card used while registration to the exam hall.
Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and candidates will get to know their lab numbers after that.
Items allowed inside exam labs are: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc).
After the exam, while leaving the exam lab, drop the scribble pad in the drop box.
GATE 2022 Live Updates
GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.