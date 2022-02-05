GATE 2022 LIVE: COVID-19 Guidelines; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

GATE 2022 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 from today, February 5. GATE exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the test. The bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.

To get entry inside the examination hall, the aspirants need to bring their printed admit cards and the original photo identity card used while registration. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

