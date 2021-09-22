GATE 2022: Latest Update On Exam Pattern, Check What's New For Students

GATE 2022 application ends soon; exam pattern, subjects

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held in February 2022. GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE 2022 have been expanded so that the BDS and MPharm degree holders can also be included.

Students can choose the two paper combinations from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

“Candidates opting to appear in two subject papers must have a primary choice of paper as their default choice. The second choice of paper has to be chosen from the allowed combinations,” read a statement on the GATE website.

GATE 2 Paper Combinations: Official List

The GATE 2022 administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will close the GATE application window on September 24. Students can apply online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Subjects

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerospace Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture and Planning (New Pattern), Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Biotechnology, Metallurgical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (New Paper), Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Physics, Chemistry, Production and Industrial Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Statistics, Electrical Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering (New Paper), Life Sciences, and Geology and Geophysics.