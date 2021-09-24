GATE 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Today

GATE 2022 application closes today

The last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is today, September 24. Candidates who have already completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts or currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme are eligible to apply for GATE 2022. The GATE 2022 application opened on September 2. Students can register online at the GATE 2022 website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will administer IIT GATE 2022. GATE, scheduled to be held in February 2022 will be conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies. GATE 2022 will be held as an online computer-based test. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

The GATE 2022 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE 2022 have been expanded so that the BDS and MPharm degree holders can also be included.

Students can choose the two paper combinations from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will be subjected to the availability of infrastructure and dates.

GATE 2022 Application: How To Apply