GATE 2022 Exam From Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines For Candidates

GATE exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13.

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 from tomorrow, February 5. GATE exam will take place on February 5, 6 and 12, 13. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed two petitions filed by engineering graduates for postponement of the test. The bench observed that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty.

GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. In view of uncertainties posed by the Covid pandemic, state governments might announce a curfew in the state on those days. To facilitate movement of aspirants to and from the GATE exam centres, IIT Kharagpur has released the GATE 2022 Travel Pass for the candidates. The GATE aspirants may also use letter available at the GATE website.

“The Organizing Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The district authorities all over India have been informed to allow GATE-2022 candidates with valid admit card to appear in the examination. Candidates may use the admit card and the letter available at GATE 2022 website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/documents/Notice_AC.pdf) to reach the examination centers.”

GATE 2022 Hall Ticket Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- gate.iitkgp.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: On the designated link, click “Download Admit Card”

Step 3: Insert the GATE 2022 Id and other login credentials on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the GATE 2022 admit cards

GATE is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.

GATE 2022: Important Guidelines For Candidates

IIT Kharagpur has already released the exam day guidelines for the test. Here are a few points candidates should know about the exam day.

Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam. While entering the exam centre, follow the rope queues and floor marks. Candidates with body temperature above 99.4 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam from an isolation area at the exam centre. Bring a printed copy of the GATE admit card and the original identity card used while registration to the exam hall. Bar codes on the admit cards will be scanned at the exam centre and candidates will get to know their lab numbers after that. Items allowed inside exam labs are: Mask, glove, personal hand sanitiser bottle, a simple pen and/or pencil, personal transparent water bottle, exam related documents (admit card, ID proof, etc). After the exam, while leaving the exam lab, drop the scribble pad in the drop box.

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks, and the score is valid for three years after the results are announced. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. Marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer in an MCQ, however there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs or NATs.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29.