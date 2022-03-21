GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur To Release Score Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock GATE 2022 score card will be available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022: The score cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be released on Tuesday, March 22. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur announced the GATE 2022 result on March 17. Candidates will be able to download their GATE scorecards 2022 through the IIT Kharagpur's official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in, using their enrollment ID and password.

Latest: GATE College Predictor with PSUs Chances Try Now Free

Recommended: Trending courses in Data Science, Web Development, Python & More Explore

Don't Miss: Free Download Preparation Guidelines and PSU Details through GATE. Click Here

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

Over 7 lakh candidates had appeared for GATE 2022, of which 1,26,813 have qualified the test.

GATE 2022 Score Card: How To Download

Go to the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Login' tab.

Enter the login credentials.

Submit and download GATE score card.

For details on GATE exam, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.