GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes 2 Exam Cities; Opens Correction Window

Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in GATE 2022 correction window opened on November 1 and it will be available till November 12

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has removed two Haryana cities from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022. Candidates who have chosen Sonepat or Panipat as exam city GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying any fee. GATE 2022 correction window opened on November 1 and it will be available till November 12.

“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, reads.

During the correction window, candidates can edit other details as well.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

GATE 2022 Correction Window

Particulars Fee Change in Name Rs 500 Change in Date of Birth Rs 500 Change in choice of examination cities Rs 500 Change of existing paper Rs 500 Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper) Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category Change of gender to female Rs 500 Change of gender from female to any other gender Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Change of category to SC/ST Rs 500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500 Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Any other change in category (not mentioned above) Rs 500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address Rs 500 College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No. Rs 500

This is a one-time opportunity for GATE candidates to make changes to their application forms.

GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3. The exam is scheduled for February.