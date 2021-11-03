GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes 2 Exam Cities; Opens Correction Window
Candidates who have chosen Sonepat or Panipat as exam city GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying any fee.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has removed two Haryana cities from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022. Candidates who have chosen Sonepat or Panipat as exam city GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying any fee. GATE 2022 correction window opened on November 1 and it will be available till November 12.
“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, reads.
During the correction window, candidates can edit other details as well.
GATE 2022 Correction Window
Particulars
Fee
Change in Name
Rs 500
Change in Date of Birth
Rs 500
Change in choice of examination cities
Rs 500
Change of existing paper
Rs 500
Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper)
Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category
Change of gender to female
Rs 500
Change of gender from female to any other gender
Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
Change of category to SC/ST
Rs 500
Change of category from SC/ST to any other
Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic
Rs 500
Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic
Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
Any other change in category (not mentioned above)
Rs 500
Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address
Rs 500
College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No.
Rs 500
This is a one-time opportunity for GATE candidates to make changes to their application forms.
GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3. The exam is scheduled for February.