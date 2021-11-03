  • Home
Candidates who have chosen Sonepat or Panipat as exam city GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying any fee.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 11:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Removes 2 Exam Cities; Opens Correction Window
GATE 2022 correction window opened on November 1 and it will be available till November 12
Image credit: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has removed two Haryana cities from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022. Candidates who have chosen Sonepat or Panipat as exam city GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying any fee. GATE 2022 correction window opened on November 1 and it will be available till November 12.

“We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees,” a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, reads.

During the correction window, candidates can edit other details as well.

Recommended: Download Free GATE E-books and Sample Papers with solutions Click Here.

GATE 2022 Correction Window

Particulars

Fee

Change in Name

Rs 500

Change in Date of Birth

Rs 500

Change in choice of examination cities

Rs 500

Change of existing paper

Rs 500

Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper)

Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category

Change of gender to female

Rs 500

Change of gender from female to any other gender

Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250

Change of category to SC/ST

Rs 500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic

Rs 500

Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic

Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250

Any other change in category (not mentioned above)

Rs 500

Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address

Rs 500

College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No.

Rs 500

This is a one-time opportunity for GATE candidates to make changes to their application forms.

GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3. The exam is scheduled for February.

